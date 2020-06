Amenities

recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is Move-In Ready. You will love the updated and the remodeling that has been done here. Located within minutes to everything you need you will love the location and the home. You don't want to miss out on this home. Come by today to see everything this home offers. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.