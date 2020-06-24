Rent Calculator
3830 E 38th Street 8
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

3830 E 38th Street 8
3830 East 38th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3830 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Forest Manor
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Red line accessible Apartments - Property Id: 107894
These apartments are offered furnished or unfurnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107894
Property Id 107894
(RLNE4784127)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3830 E 38th Street 8 have any available units?
3830 E 38th Street 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3830 E 38th Street 8 have?
Some of 3830 E 38th Street 8's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3830 E 38th Street 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3830 E 38th Street 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 E 38th Street 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 E 38th Street 8 is pet friendly.
Does 3830 E 38th Street 8 offer parking?
No, 3830 E 38th Street 8 does not offer parking.
Does 3830 E 38th Street 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 E 38th Street 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 E 38th Street 8 have a pool?
No, 3830 E 38th Street 8 does not have a pool.
Does 3830 E 38th Street 8 have accessible units?
No, 3830 E 38th Street 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 E 38th Street 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 E 38th Street 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
