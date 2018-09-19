All apartments in Indianapolis
383 Spring Green Place
Last updated March 19 2019

383 Spring Green Place

383 Spring Green Place · No Longer Available
Location

383 Spring Green Place, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Southeast Warren

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,482 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Spring Green Place have any available units?
383 Spring Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Spring Green Place have?
Some of 383 Spring Green Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Spring Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
383 Spring Green Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Spring Green Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 Spring Green Place is pet friendly.
Does 383 Spring Green Place offer parking?
Yes, 383 Spring Green Place does offer parking.
Does 383 Spring Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Spring Green Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Spring Green Place have a pool?
No, 383 Spring Green Place does not have a pool.
Does 383 Spring Green Place have accessible units?
No, 383 Spring Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Spring Green Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Spring Green Place does not have units with dishwashers.
