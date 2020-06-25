All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3829 North Sadlier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3829 North Sadlier Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

3829 North Sadlier Drive

3829 North Sadlier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3829 North Sadlier Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,040 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 North Sadlier Drive have any available units?
3829 North Sadlier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 North Sadlier Drive have?
Some of 3829 North Sadlier Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 North Sadlier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3829 North Sadlier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 North Sadlier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 North Sadlier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3829 North Sadlier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3829 North Sadlier Drive offers parking.
Does 3829 North Sadlier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 North Sadlier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 North Sadlier Drive have a pool?
No, 3829 North Sadlier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3829 North Sadlier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3829 North Sadlier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 North Sadlier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 North Sadlier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College