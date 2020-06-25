All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3828 Sherman Towne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3828 Sherman Towne Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM

3828 Sherman Towne Drive

3828 Sherman Towne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3828 Sherman Towne Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3828 Sherman Towne Drive - Property Id: 43424

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43424
Property Id 43424

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4883391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have any available units?
3828 Sherman Towne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have?
Some of 3828 Sherman Towne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3828 Sherman Towne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3828 Sherman Towne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 Sherman Towne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive offer parking?
No, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have a pool?
No, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College