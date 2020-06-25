Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3828 Sherman Towne Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3828 Sherman Towne Drive
3828 Sherman Towne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3828 Sherman Towne Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3828 Sherman Towne Drive - Property Id: 43424
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43424
Property Id 43424
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4883391)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have any available units?
3828 Sherman Towne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have?
Some of 3828 Sherman Towne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3828 Sherman Towne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3828 Sherman Towne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 Sherman Towne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive offer parking?
No, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have a pool?
No, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 Sherman Towne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3828 Sherman Towne Drive has units with dishwashers.
