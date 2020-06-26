All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3823 S LaSalle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3823 S LaSalle St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

3823 S LaSalle St

3823 South Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3823 South Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perry Twp - 3 Bedroom ranch - Three bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with gas heat, AC, 2 car detached garage in Perry Twp.

(RLNE4958180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 S LaSalle St have any available units?
3823 S LaSalle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 S LaSalle St have?
Some of 3823 S LaSalle St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 S LaSalle St currently offering any rent specials?
3823 S LaSalle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 S LaSalle St pet-friendly?
No, 3823 S LaSalle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St offer parking?
Yes, 3823 S LaSalle St offers parking.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 S LaSalle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have a pool?
No, 3823 S LaSalle St does not have a pool.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have accessible units?
No, 3823 S LaSalle St does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 S LaSalle St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College