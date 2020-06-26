Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3823 S LaSalle St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM
Overview
3823 S LaSalle St
3823 South Lasalle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3823 South Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Perry Twp - 3 Bedroom ranch - Three bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with gas heat, AC, 2 car detached garage in Perry Twp.
(RLNE4958180)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have any available units?
3823 S LaSalle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3823 S LaSalle St have?
Some of 3823 S LaSalle St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3823 S LaSalle St currently offering any rent specials?
3823 S LaSalle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 S LaSalle St pet-friendly?
No, 3823 S LaSalle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St offer parking?
Yes, 3823 S LaSalle St offers parking.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 S LaSalle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have a pool?
No, 3823 S LaSalle St does not have a pool.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have accessible units?
No, 3823 S LaSalle St does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 S LaSalle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 S LaSalle St has units with dishwashers.
