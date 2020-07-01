All apartments in Indianapolis
3823 Oil Creek Drive
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:47 PM

3823 Oil Creek Drive

3823 Oil Creek Drive · (317) 806-2071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3823 Oil Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Oil Creek Drive have any available units?
3823 Oil Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3823 Oil Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Oil Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Oil Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3823 Oil Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3823 Oil Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 3823 Oil Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3823 Oil Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Oil Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Oil Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3823 Oil Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Oil Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3823 Oil Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Oil Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Oil Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 Oil Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3823 Oil Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
