All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3820 N Butler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3820 N Butler Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:42 PM

3820 N Butler Ave

3820 North Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3820 North Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2cd158701d ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 N Butler Ave have any available units?
3820 N Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3820 N Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3820 N Butler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 N Butler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3820 N Butler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3820 N Butler Ave offer parking?
No, 3820 N Butler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3820 N Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 N Butler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 N Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 3820 N Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3820 N Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 3820 N Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 N Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 N Butler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 N Butler Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 N Butler Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College