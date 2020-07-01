Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3817 Strathmore
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3817 Strathmore
3817 Strathmore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3817 Strathmore Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Great family home with a large kitchen and easy maintenance flooring throughout! Call today to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3817 Strathmore have any available units?
3817 Strathmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3817 Strathmore currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Strathmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Strathmore pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Strathmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3817 Strathmore offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Strathmore offers parking.
Does 3817 Strathmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Strathmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Strathmore have a pool?
No, 3817 Strathmore does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Strathmore have accessible units?
No, 3817 Strathmore does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Strathmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 Strathmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Strathmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 Strathmore does not have units with air conditioning.
