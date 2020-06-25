All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:33 AM

3812 N Layman Ave

3812 North Layman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3812 North Layman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick ranch fully updated. Brand new kitchen, new furnace, bathroom, flooring, water heater, drains, inside and out doors, and more! Fresh paint inside and out. Newer vinyl windows. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 N Layman Ave have any available units?
3812 N Layman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 N Layman Ave have?
Some of 3812 N Layman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 N Layman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3812 N Layman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 N Layman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 N Layman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3812 N Layman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3812 N Layman Ave offers parking.
Does 3812 N Layman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 N Layman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 N Layman Ave have a pool?
No, 3812 N Layman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3812 N Layman Ave have accessible units?
No, 3812 N Layman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 N Layman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 N Layman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
