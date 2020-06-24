All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

3810 N Central 17

3810 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Red line accessible Apartments - Property Id: 107902

we offer this furnished or unfurnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107902
Property Id 107902

(RLNE4784039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 N Central 17 have any available units?
3810 N Central 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 N Central 17 have?
Some of 3810 N Central 17's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 N Central 17 currently offering any rent specials?
3810 N Central 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 N Central 17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 N Central 17 is pet friendly.
Does 3810 N Central 17 offer parking?
No, 3810 N Central 17 does not offer parking.
Does 3810 N Central 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 N Central 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 N Central 17 have a pool?
No, 3810 N Central 17 does not have a pool.
Does 3810 N Central 17 have accessible units?
No, 3810 N Central 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 N Central 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 N Central 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
