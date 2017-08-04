All apartments in Indianapolis
3807 Denwood Dr

3807 Denwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Denwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Forest Manor

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP 4 BEDROOM! Huge, beautiful home recently professionally renovated. 4 bedroom/2 baths, two living spaces and a rebuilt basement. Professionally Managed.

*Property under video surveillance during renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Denwood Dr have any available units?
3807 Denwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3807 Denwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Denwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Denwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Denwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3807 Denwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3807 Denwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Denwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Denwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Denwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3807 Denwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Denwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3807 Denwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Denwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Denwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Denwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 Denwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
