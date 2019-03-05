All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM

3801 West Morris Street

3801 West Morris Street · No Longer Available
Location

3801 West Morris Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic warehouse space especially for trucking repair shop. 8 large bays with tall overhead doors. Several offices and restrooms as well as plenty of story indoor and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 West Morris Street have any available units?
3801 West Morris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3801 West Morris Street currently offering any rent specials?
3801 West Morris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 West Morris Street pet-friendly?
No, 3801 West Morris Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3801 West Morris Street offer parking?
No, 3801 West Morris Street does not offer parking.
Does 3801 West Morris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 West Morris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 West Morris Street have a pool?
No, 3801 West Morris Street does not have a pool.
Does 3801 West Morris Street have accessible units?
No, 3801 West Morris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 West Morris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 West Morris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 West Morris Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 West Morris Street does not have units with air conditioning.

