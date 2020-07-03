Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
38 North Grant Avenue
38 North Grant Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
38 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
38 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 38 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38 North Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 38 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 38 North Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 38 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 North Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 38 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 North Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 North Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
