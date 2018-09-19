Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
38 N Elder Ave A
38 N Elder Ave A
38 N Elder Ave
38 N Elder Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elder Property - Property Id: 96569
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96569
Property Id 96569
(RLNE4654110)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have any available units?
38 N Elder Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 38 N Elder Ave A have?
Some of 38 N Elder Ave A's amenities include dogs allowed, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 38 N Elder Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
38 N Elder Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 N Elder Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 N Elder Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A offer parking?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have a pool?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have accessible units?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
