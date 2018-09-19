All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

38 N Elder Ave A

38 N Elder Ave · No Longer Available
Location

38 N Elder Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Elder Property - Property Id: 96569

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96569
Property Id 96569

(RLNE4654110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 N Elder Ave A have any available units?
38 N Elder Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 N Elder Ave A have?
Some of 38 N Elder Ave A's amenities include dogs allowed, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 N Elder Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
38 N Elder Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 N Elder Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 N Elder Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A offer parking?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have a pool?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have accessible units?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 38 N Elder Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 N Elder Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
