Home
Indianapolis, IN
3756 Baltimore Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:36 PM
3756 Baltimore Avenue
3756 Baltimore Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3756 Baltimore Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bed, 1 bath house with beautiful floors and arched doorways, which is also close to all of the Keystone shops!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3756 Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
3756 Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3756 Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Baltimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3756 Baltimore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3756 Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
No, 3756 Baltimore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3756 Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3756 Baltimore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 3756 Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3756 Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3756 Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3756 Baltimore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3756 Baltimore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3756 Baltimore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
