3746 N Kercheval Dr

3746 North Kercheval Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Arlington Woods
hardwood floors
EAST/WARREN 3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS Brick ranch home that features hard wood flooring and new ceramic tiles. Large eat in kitchen and large family room! This home offers a lot of living space and is located in a quite area. Call today for a showing!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
