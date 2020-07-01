Rent Calculator
3741 Graceland Ave
3741 Graceland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3741 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c2a78c0b9 ----
Great 3 Bedroom that was updated prior to previous tenant. Great house and yard. Must see, schedule today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3741 Graceland Ave have any available units?
3741 Graceland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3741 Graceland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Graceland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Graceland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3741 Graceland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3741 Graceland Ave offer parking?
No, 3741 Graceland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3741 Graceland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 Graceland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Graceland Ave have a pool?
No, 3741 Graceland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Graceland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3741 Graceland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Graceland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3741 Graceland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3741 Graceland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3741 Graceland Ave has units with air conditioning.
