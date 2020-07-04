All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3736 Kenwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3736 Kenwood
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3736 Kenwood

3736 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3736 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad8ca9e0b2 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team and skip the online scheduling go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Apply for any property. Our approvals are for dollar amounts not houses. Our best homes usually go to tenants shopping with a pre-approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Kenwood have any available units?
3736 Kenwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3736 Kenwood currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Kenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Kenwood pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Kenwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3736 Kenwood offer parking?
No, 3736 Kenwood does not offer parking.
Does 3736 Kenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Kenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Kenwood have a pool?
No, 3736 Kenwood does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Kenwood have accessible units?
No, 3736 Kenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Kenwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Kenwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Kenwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 Kenwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College