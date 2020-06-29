3734 Ireland Dr

Amenities
WARREN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, eat in kitchen, fenced in yard, back patio, 1 car garage,
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - See our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Gas Dryer Hook up, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com