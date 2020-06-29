All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

3734 Ireland Dr

3734 Ireland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Ireland Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, eat in kitchen, fenced in yard, back patio, 1 car garage,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - See our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Gas Dryer Hook up, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Ireland Dr have any available units?
3734 Ireland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 Ireland Dr have?
Some of 3734 Ireland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Ireland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Ireland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Ireland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Ireland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Ireland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Ireland Dr offers parking.
Does 3734 Ireland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Ireland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Ireland Dr have a pool?
No, 3734 Ireland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Ireland Dr have accessible units?
No, 3734 Ireland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Ireland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 Ireland Dr has units with dishwashers.
