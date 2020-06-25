All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:54 PM

3730 North Whittier Place

3730 North Whittier Place · No Longer Available
Location

3730 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON !

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $775
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 North Whittier Place have any available units?
3730 North Whittier Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3730 North Whittier Place currently offering any rent specials?
3730 North Whittier Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 North Whittier Place pet-friendly?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place offer parking?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not offer parking.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have a pool?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not have a pool.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have accessible units?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not have units with air conditioning.
