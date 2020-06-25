Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3730 North Whittier Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3730 North Whittier Place
Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:54 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3730 North Whittier Place
3730 North Whittier Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3730 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON !
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $775
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have any available units?
3730 North Whittier Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3730 North Whittier Place currently offering any rent specials?
3730 North Whittier Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 North Whittier Place pet-friendly?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place offer parking?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not offer parking.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have a pool?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not have a pool.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have accessible units?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 North Whittier Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 North Whittier Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College