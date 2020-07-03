All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3729 Remington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3729 Remington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3729 Remington Drive

3729 Remington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3729 Remington Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.com to apply online. Wonderful 2017 construction in Bridlewood Community. Just off Stadium Blvd. behind Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep. 3br 2ba with 1243sq ft. $995/mo and $995 deposit and fees. **Move in special; $99 1st month&#39;s rent with 12mo lease signed before 9/30/18** This property qualifies for the drawing for the free ipad; with new move in lease signed in September 2018, Call our office for details. Features include; 2 car garage, electric stove, dishwasher, over the range microwave, laundry room inside with washer &amp; dryer connections, split bedroom floor plan, and more. 1 house trained dog or cat may be approved with $35/mo pet rent. No section 8 housing. Full video walk-thru available on our website or by searching &quot;3729 Remington Dr.&quot; on youtube. Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a separate application. Application of $20/adult paid on our website. May not show up on Mapping due to being new construction: Latitude 35.7965 Longitude -90.6584 Or you can search &quot;Bridlewood Community&quot; in Google and map should pull up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Remington Drive have any available units?
3729 Remington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 Remington Drive have?
Some of 3729 Remington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Remington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Remington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Remington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 Remington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3729 Remington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Remington Drive offers parking.
Does 3729 Remington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Remington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Remington Drive have a pool?
No, 3729 Remington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Remington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3729 Remington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Remington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Remington Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College