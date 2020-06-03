3729 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Butler area. Just minutes away from downtown! Fenced in backyard, fire place, dry basement, and large dining area for entertaining. Appliances included! Schedule a showing today 317-546-3482.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3729 N Capitol Ave have any available units?
3729 N Capitol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.