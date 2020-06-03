All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3729 N Capitol Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3729 N Capitol Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 12:35 AM

3729 N Capitol Ave

3729 North Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3729 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Butler area. Just minutes away from downtown! Fenced in backyard, fire place, dry basement, and large dining area for entertaining. Appliances included! Schedule a showing today 317-546-3482.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 N Capitol Ave have any available units?
3729 N Capitol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3729 N Capitol Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3729 N Capitol Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 N Capitol Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3729 N Capitol Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3729 N Capitol Ave offer parking?
No, 3729 N Capitol Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3729 N Capitol Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 N Capitol Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 N Capitol Ave have a pool?
No, 3729 N Capitol Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3729 N Capitol Ave have accessible units?
No, 3729 N Capitol Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 N Capitol Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 N Capitol Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3729 N Capitol Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3729 N Capitol Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College