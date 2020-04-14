Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3728 North Irvington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3728 North Irvington Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3728 North Irvington Avenue
3728 North Irvington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3728 North Irvington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3728 North Irvington Avenue have any available units?
3728 North Irvington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3728 North Irvington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3728 North Irvington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 North Irvington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3728 North Irvington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3728 North Irvington Avenue offer parking?
No, 3728 North Irvington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3728 North Irvington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 North Irvington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 North Irvington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3728 North Irvington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3728 North Irvington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3728 North Irvington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 North Irvington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 North Irvington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 North Irvington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 North Irvington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College