Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

3728 Fetlock Dr

Location

3728 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3728 Fetlock Dr Available 07/26/19 Spacious 4 bedroom Town home with 1 car garage - Move - in for a 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 1 car garage.
As you enter the home you have wood floors in the living room and the kitchen. Kitchen has a stove, fridge and dishwasher. One Bedroom is downstairs with a walk in closet and full bath. Large storage closet under the stairs. Upstairs you have a full bath for your 3rd and 4th bedroom with spacious closets. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and full bath to themselves. This is a July 2019 move - in

To Read & View the full listing on our website compass-property.com

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Secure your new home today!
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1050
Security Deposit: $1050 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE5004089)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Fetlock Dr have any available units?
3728 Fetlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Fetlock Dr have?
Some of 3728 Fetlock Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Fetlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Fetlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Fetlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 Fetlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3728 Fetlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Fetlock Dr offers parking.
Does 3728 Fetlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Fetlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Fetlock Dr have a pool?
No, 3728 Fetlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Fetlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 3728 Fetlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Fetlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Fetlock Dr has units with dishwashers.
