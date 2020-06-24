All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3725 N Wellington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3725 N Wellington Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3725 N Wellington Ave

3725 Wellington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3725 Wellington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a very desirable neighborhood. Home features a spacious finished basement, to self-view home today, register online at www.rently.com

(RLNE4850585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have any available units?
3725 N Wellington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3725 N Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3725 N Wellington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 N Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave offer parking?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College