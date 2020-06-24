Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3725 N Wellington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3725 N Wellington Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3725 N Wellington Ave
3725 Wellington Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3725 Wellington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a very desirable neighborhood. Home features a spacious finished basement, to self-view home today, register online at www.rently.com
(RLNE4850585)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have any available units?
3725 N Wellington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3725 N Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3725 N Wellington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 N Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave offer parking?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 N Wellington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 N Wellington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College