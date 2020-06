Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Butler University area. Complete with fridge, stove, washer and dryer hookup, and huge back yard. Large kitchen is the center of the home with space for entertaining. Lots of natural right, and clean basement. Minutes away from Downtown Indy and Broad Ripple! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064



Tenant responsible for all utilities.