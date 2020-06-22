All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3722 Remington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3722 Remington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3722 Remington Drive

3722 Remington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3722 Remington Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.com to apply online. Wonderful 2017 construction in Bridlewood Community. Just off Stadium Blvd. behind Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep. 3br 2ba with 1243sq ft. $995/mo and $995 deposit and fees. Features include; 2 car garage, electric stove, dishwasher, over the range microwave, laundry room inside with washer &amp; dryer connections, split bedroom floor plan, and more. 1 house trained dog or cat may be approved with $35/mo pet rent. No section 8 housing. Full video walk-thru available on our website or by searching &quot;3722 Remington Dr.&quot; on youtube. Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a separate application. Application of $20/adult paid on our website. May not show up on Mapping due to being new construction: Latitude 35.7965 Longitude -90.6584 Or you can search &quot;Bridlewood Community&quot; in Google and map should pull up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Remington Drive have any available units?
3722 Remington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 Remington Drive have?
Some of 3722 Remington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 Remington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Remington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Remington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 Remington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3722 Remington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3722 Remington Drive does offer parking.
Does 3722 Remington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3722 Remington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Remington Drive have a pool?
No, 3722 Remington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3722 Remington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3722 Remington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Remington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 Remington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College