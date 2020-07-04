3721 Remington Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.com to apply online. Wonderful 2017 construction in Bridlewood Community. Just off Stadium Blvd. behind Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep. 3br 2ba with 1243sq ft. $995/mo and $995 deposit and fees. ***1/2 off deposit for active duty military*** This property qualifies for the drawing for the free ipad; with new move in lease signed in September 2018, Call our office for details. **Move in special; $99 1st month's rent with 12mo lease signed before 9/30/18** Features include; 2 car garage, electric stove, dishwasher, over the range microwave, laundry room inside with washer & dryer connections, split bedroom floor plan, and more. 1 house trained dog or cat may be approved with $35/mo pet rent. No section 8 housing. Full video walk-thru available on our website or by searching "3713 Remington Dr." on youtube. Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a separate application. Application of $35/adult paid on our website. May not show up on Mapping due to being new construction: Latitude 35.7965 Longitude -90.6584 Or you can search "Bridlewood Community" in Google and map should pull up.