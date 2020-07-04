All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3721 Remington Drive

3721 Remington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3721 Remington Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.com to apply online. Wonderful 2017 construction in Bridlewood Community. Just off Stadium Blvd. behind Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep. 3br 2ba with 1243sq ft. $995/mo and $995 deposit and fees. ***1/2 off deposit for active duty military*** This property qualifies for the drawing for the free ipad; with new move in lease signed in September 2018, Call our office for details. **Move in special; $99 1st month&#39;s rent with 12mo lease signed before 9/30/18** Features include; 2 car garage, electric stove, dishwasher, over the range microwave, laundry room inside with washer &amp; dryer connections, split bedroom floor plan, and more. 1 house trained dog or cat may be approved with $35/mo pet rent. No section 8 housing. Full video walk-thru available on our website or by searching &quot;3713 Remington Dr.&quot; on youtube. Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a separate application. Application of $35/adult paid on our website. May not show up on Mapping due to being new construction: Latitude 35.7965 Longitude -90.6584 Or you can search &quot;Bridlewood Community&quot; in Google and map should pull up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Remington Drive have any available units?
3721 Remington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Remington Drive have?
Some of 3721 Remington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Remington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Remington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Remington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Remington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Remington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Remington Drive offers parking.
Does 3721 Remington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Remington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Remington Drive have a pool?
No, 3721 Remington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Remington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3721 Remington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Remington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 Remington Drive has units with dishwashers.

