3720 Caroline Avenue

Charming 1 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home on East Side. The Home is over 600 Sq Ft with Vaulted Ceilings and Open Floorplan. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-up, and Much More! Located near 38th St and Fall Creek Parkway on the East Side of Indianapolis. Access to I-70 nearby at Rural Ave and minutes from Broad Ripple or Downtown. This is a Hidden Gem!

This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

