All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3720 Caroline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3720 Caroline Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3720 Caroline Avenue

3720 Caroline Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3720 Caroline Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home on East Side. The Home is over 600 Sq Ft with Vaulted Ceilings and Open Floorplan. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-up, and Much More! Located near 38th St and Fall Creek Parkway on the East Side of Indianapolis. Access to I-70 nearby at Rural Ave and minutes from Broad Ripple or Downtown. This is a Hidden Gem!
Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Caroline Avenue have any available units?
3720 Caroline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Caroline Avenue have?
Some of 3720 Caroline Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Caroline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Caroline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Caroline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Caroline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Caroline Avenue offer parking?
No, 3720 Caroline Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Caroline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Caroline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Caroline Avenue have a pool?
No, 3720 Caroline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Caroline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3720 Caroline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Caroline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Caroline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College