Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3719 Boulevard Place
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3719 Boulevard Place
3719 Boulevard Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3719 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath half double. Hardwoods throughout! Quiet street, with easy access to schools, shopping, and interstate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3719 Boulevard Place have any available units?
3719 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3719 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
No, 3719 Boulevard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3719 Boulevard Place offer parking?
Yes, 3719 Boulevard Place offers parking.
Does 3719 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 3719 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 3719 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 Boulevard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 Boulevard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
