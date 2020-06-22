All apartments in Indianapolis
3714 North Wittfield Street
3714 North Wittfield Street

3714 North Wittfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3714 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,197 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 North Wittfield Street have any available units?
3714 North Wittfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 North Wittfield Street have?
Some of 3714 North Wittfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 North Wittfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3714 North Wittfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 North Wittfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3714 North Wittfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 3714 North Wittfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3714 North Wittfield Street does offer parking.
Does 3714 North Wittfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 North Wittfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 North Wittfield Street have a pool?
No, 3714 North Wittfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3714 North Wittfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3714 North Wittfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 North Wittfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 North Wittfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
