3711 Washington Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3711 Washington Blvd
3711 Washington Blvd
No Longer Available
Location
3711 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Its a three storeyed townhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3711 Washington Blvd have any available units?
3711 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3711 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Washington Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3711 Washington Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3711 Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 3711 Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3711 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Washington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 3711 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3711 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 Washington Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 Washington Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
