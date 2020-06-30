All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3711 Fletcher Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3711 Fletcher Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 7:38 PM

3711 Fletcher Avenue

3711 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3711 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2 Bed / 1 Bath All-Electric Rental Home with fenced yard and off-street parking near Christian Park. This Pet Friendly Cottage is about 800 Sq Ft with Hardwood Floors and tons of Historic Style and Character. Highlights and amenities include Fenced-in Backyard, Central Air Conditioning, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Stove, Hardwood Floors, and Much More! Located on the Near Southeast Side. Walking distance to Christian Park and minutes from Downtown, Mass Ave, and Fountain Square.. This is a Hidden Gem!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $735, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $735, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
3711 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 3711 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Fletcher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 3711 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Fletcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 3711 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3711 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Fletcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College