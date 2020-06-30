3711 Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bed / 1 Bath All-Electric Rental Home with fenced yard and off-street parking near Christian Park. This Pet Friendly Cottage is about 800 Sq Ft with Hardwood Floors and tons of Historic Style and Character. Highlights and amenities include Fenced-in Backyard, Central Air Conditioning, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Stove, Hardwood Floors, and Much More! Located on the Near Southeast Side. Walking distance to Christian Park and minutes from Downtown, Mass Ave, and Fountain Square.. This is a Hidden Gem!



This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $735, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $735, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.