All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3710 West 43rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3710 West 43rd Terrace
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

3710 West 43rd Terrace

3710 43rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3710 43rd Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 West 43rd Terrace have any available units?
3710 West 43rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 West 43rd Terrace have?
Some of 3710 West 43rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 West 43rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3710 West 43rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 West 43rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 West 43rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3710 West 43rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3710 West 43rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 3710 West 43rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 West 43rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 West 43rd Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3710 West 43rd Terrace has a pool.
Does 3710 West 43rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3710 West 43rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 West 43rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 West 43rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College