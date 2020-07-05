3708 Foxtail Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235 Warren Woods
WARREN TOWNSHIP!
Beautiful brick ranch style home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage. Home with cathedral ceilings in the large great room. Nice oak cabinets in kitchen and laundry room. Nice neighborhood! Call today for a showing!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
