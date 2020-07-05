All apartments in Indianapolis
3708 Foxtail Drive

3708 Foxtail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Foxtail Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Warren Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WARREN TOWNSHIP!

Beautiful brick ranch style home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage. Home with cathedral ceilings in the large great room. Nice oak cabinets in kitchen and laundry room. Nice neighborhood! Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Foxtail Drive have any available units?
3708 Foxtail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3708 Foxtail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Foxtail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Foxtail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Foxtail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3708 Foxtail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Foxtail Drive offers parking.
Does 3708 Foxtail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Foxtail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Foxtail Drive have a pool?
No, 3708 Foxtail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Foxtail Drive have accessible units?
No, 3708 Foxtail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Foxtail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Foxtail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Foxtail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Foxtail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

