Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3708 Carroll Farms Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3708 Carroll Farms Dr
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3708 Carroll Farms Dr
3708 Carroll Farms Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3708 Carroll Farms Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Warren Twp - 4 BR home - Four bedroom, 2 story home in Carroll Farms near 38th & German Church Road in Warren Twp. Stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator provided. Electric Heat.
(RLNE2650424)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3708 Carroll Farms Dr have any available units?
3708 Carroll Farms Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3708 Carroll Farms Dr have?
Some of 3708 Carroll Farms Dr's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3708 Carroll Farms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Carroll Farms Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Carroll Farms Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Carroll Farms Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3708 Carroll Farms Dr offer parking?
No, 3708 Carroll Farms Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Carroll Farms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Carroll Farms Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Carroll Farms Dr have a pool?
No, 3708 Carroll Farms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Carroll Farms Dr have accessible units?
No, 3708 Carroll Farms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Carroll Farms Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Carroll Farms Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College