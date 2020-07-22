All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

3701 North Capitol Avenue

3701 North Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3701 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath house with beautiful arched entryway and wood floors!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 North Capitol Avenue have any available units?
3701 North Capitol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3701 North Capitol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3701 North Capitol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 North Capitol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3701 North Capitol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3701 North Capitol Avenue offer parking?
No, 3701 North Capitol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3701 North Capitol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 North Capitol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 North Capitol Avenue have a pool?
No, 3701 North Capitol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3701 North Capitol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3701 North Capitol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 North Capitol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 North Capitol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 North Capitol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 North Capitol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
