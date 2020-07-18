All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3686 Ashway Drive

3686 Ashway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3686 Ashway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated spectacular 5 bedroom home
Newly updated 5 bedroom home with a split floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3686 Ashway Drive have any available units?
3686 Ashway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3686 Ashway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3686 Ashway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3686 Ashway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3686 Ashway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3686 Ashway Drive offer parking?
No, 3686 Ashway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3686 Ashway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3686 Ashway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3686 Ashway Drive have a pool?
No, 3686 Ashway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3686 Ashway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3686 Ashway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3686 Ashway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3686 Ashway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3686 Ashway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3686 Ashway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
