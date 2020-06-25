Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
367 S Cole St
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM
367 S Cole St
367 South Cole Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
367 South Cole Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wayne Twp - 3 bedroom home - Three bedroom, 1 bath home on Indy's southwest side in Wayne Twp. Located near Washington & Lynhurst.
Garage, AC, gas heat. Microwave provided.
(RLNE4896663)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 367 S Cole St have any available units?
367 S Cole St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 367 S Cole St have?
Some of 367 S Cole St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 367 S Cole St currently offering any rent specials?
367 S Cole St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 S Cole St pet-friendly?
No, 367 S Cole St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 367 S Cole St offer parking?
Yes, 367 S Cole St offers parking.
Does 367 S Cole St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 S Cole St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 S Cole St have a pool?
No, 367 S Cole St does not have a pool.
Does 367 S Cole St have accessible units?
No, 367 S Cole St does not have accessible units.
Does 367 S Cole St have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 S Cole St does not have units with dishwashers.
