All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 367 S Cole St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
367 S Cole St
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

367 S Cole St

367 South Cole Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Garden City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

367 South Cole Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wayne Twp - 3 bedroom home - Three bedroom, 1 bath home on Indy's southwest side in Wayne Twp. Located near Washington & Lynhurst.
Garage, AC, gas heat. Microwave provided.

(RLNE4896663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 S Cole St have any available units?
367 S Cole St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 S Cole St have?
Some of 367 S Cole St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 S Cole St currently offering any rent specials?
367 S Cole St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 S Cole St pet-friendly?
No, 367 S Cole St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 367 S Cole St offer parking?
Yes, 367 S Cole St offers parking.
Does 367 S Cole St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 S Cole St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 S Cole St have a pool?
No, 367 S Cole St does not have a pool.
Does 367 S Cole St have accessible units?
No, 367 S Cole St does not have accessible units.
Does 367 S Cole St have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 S Cole St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College