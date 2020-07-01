All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

3657 Decamp Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Call for details! 317-793-3770

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has bright cabinets and counter tops in an open concept kitchen and ample dining space. The living room and bedroom have carpet, and there is alot of closet space throughout the home. There is a separate laundry room, with access from the kitchen. Backyard is spacious and fenced in.
Don't delay!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3657 Decamp Drive have any available units?
3657 Decamp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3657 Decamp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3657 Decamp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 Decamp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3657 Decamp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3657 Decamp Drive offer parking?
No, 3657 Decamp Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3657 Decamp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3657 Decamp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 Decamp Drive have a pool?
No, 3657 Decamp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3657 Decamp Drive have accessible units?
No, 3657 Decamp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 Decamp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3657 Decamp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3657 Decamp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3657 Decamp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

