Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3655 Rinehall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3655 Rinehall Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:48 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3655 Rinehall Drive
3655 Rinehall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3655 Rinehall Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all new flooring and paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3655 Rinehall Drive have any available units?
3655 Rinehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3655 Rinehall Drive have?
Some of 3655 Rinehall Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3655 Rinehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Rinehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Rinehall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 Rinehall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3655 Rinehall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Rinehall Drive offers parking.
Does 3655 Rinehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Rinehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Rinehall Drive have a pool?
No, 3655 Rinehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Rinehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3655 Rinehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Rinehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Rinehall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College