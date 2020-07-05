All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3654 Coneflower Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3654 Coneflower Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3654 Coneflower Way

3654 Coneflower Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3654 Coneflower Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2-story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home with attached garage is a must see! Kitchen appliances include flat-top oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The master suite features a large vanity and soaking tub.

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Coneflower Way have any available units?
3654 Coneflower Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Coneflower Way have?
Some of 3654 Coneflower Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Coneflower Way currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Coneflower Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Coneflower Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3654 Coneflower Way is pet friendly.
Does 3654 Coneflower Way offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Coneflower Way offers parking.
Does 3654 Coneflower Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Coneflower Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Coneflower Way have a pool?
No, 3654 Coneflower Way does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Coneflower Way have accessible units?
No, 3654 Coneflower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Coneflower Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3654 Coneflower Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College