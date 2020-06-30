3654 Beasley Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking e-payments garage

Classic 3 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home with Attached Garage on the West Side - Classic 3 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home with Attached Garage on the West Side. This Cute House has almost 900 Sq Ft and a Deck and Mini-Barn in the Back Yard. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Deck, Mini-Barn, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! Located in Eagledale near 38th St and Georgetown Rd Area. Interstate access to I-65 very close by as well as public transit. Conveniences in every direction. Don't Miss This One!



