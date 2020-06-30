All apartments in Indianapolis
3654 Beasley Dr.

3654 Beasley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3654 Beasley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
e-payments
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
garage
Classic 3 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home with Attached Garage on the West Side - Classic 3 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home with Attached Garage on the West Side. This Cute House has almost 900 Sq Ft and a Deck and Mini-Barn in the Back Yard. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Deck, Mini-Barn, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! Located in Eagledale near 38th St and Georgetown Rd Area. Interstate access to I-65 very close by as well as public transit. Conveniences in every direction.

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2778413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Beasley Dr. have any available units?
3654 Beasley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Beasley Dr. have?
Some of 3654 Beasley Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Beasley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Beasley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Beasley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Beasley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3654 Beasley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Beasley Dr. offers parking.
Does 3654 Beasley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Beasley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Beasley Dr. have a pool?
No, 3654 Beasley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Beasley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3654 Beasley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Beasley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3654 Beasley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

