3651 Dubarry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM AVAILABLE NOW! Popular North Eastwood Subdivision. 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath recently updated. Full brick home with eat-in kitchen open to family room area. Gorgeous wood-look flooring and ceiling fan in family room. Mini-blinds included throughout. Washer and dryer included. 1 car attached garage. Fully fenced yard. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required.

