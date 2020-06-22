3651 Dubarry Road

EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM AVAILABLE NOW! Popular North Eastwood Subdivision. 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath recently updated. Full brick home with eat-in kitchen open to family room area. Gorgeous wood-look flooring and ceiling fan in family room. Mini-blinds included throughout. Washer and dryer included. 1 car attached garage. Fully fenced yard. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
