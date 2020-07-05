All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3649 Tiara Court

3649 Tiara Court · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Tiara Court, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful brick home has 3 bedrooms 2 bath just waiting for you to move in! Don't delay...apply today!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Tiara Court have any available units?
3649 Tiara Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3649 Tiara Court currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Tiara Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Tiara Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 Tiara Court is pet friendly.
Does 3649 Tiara Court offer parking?
No, 3649 Tiara Court does not offer parking.
Does 3649 Tiara Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 Tiara Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Tiara Court have a pool?
No, 3649 Tiara Court does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Tiara Court have accessible units?
No, 3649 Tiara Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Tiara Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 Tiara Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3649 Tiara Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3649 Tiara Court does not have units with air conditioning.

