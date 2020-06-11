All apartments in Indianapolis
3648 North Mitchner Avenue

Location

3648 North Mitchner Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is freshly renovated with new flooring and updated fixtures. The centerpiece is the open, updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Once you visit this house, your search will be over. It will go quickly so call today so that we can get busy on making our house your home. Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 North Mitchner Avenue have any available units?
3648 North Mitchner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3648 North Mitchner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3648 North Mitchner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 North Mitchner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3648 North Mitchner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3648 North Mitchner Avenue offer parking?
No, 3648 North Mitchner Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3648 North Mitchner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 North Mitchner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 North Mitchner Avenue have a pool?
No, 3648 North Mitchner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3648 North Mitchner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3648 North Mitchner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 North Mitchner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 North Mitchner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 North Mitchner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 North Mitchner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
