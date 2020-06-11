All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 25 2019 at 10:53 PM

3647 North Richardt Avenue

3647 North Richardt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3647 North Richardt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Open and bright 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is more than meets the eye! It has an eat in kitchen that opens up to the living space, kitchen features electric stainless steel appliances and newer counter tops. Master also has a half bath. This home comes with a fenced in yard perfect for summer entertainment, and also has a storage barn. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 North Richardt Avenue have any available units?
3647 North Richardt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3647 North Richardt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3647 North Richardt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 North Richardt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3647 North Richardt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3647 North Richardt Avenue offer parking?
No, 3647 North Richardt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3647 North Richardt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3647 North Richardt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 North Richardt Avenue have a pool?
No, 3647 North Richardt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3647 North Richardt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3647 North Richardt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 North Richardt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3647 North Richardt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3647 North Richardt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3647 North Richardt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
