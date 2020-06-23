Rent Calculator
3643 Reflections Lane
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM
1 of 11
3643 Reflections Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3643 Reflections Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Aspen Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely Updated 2BD 2BTH near EAGLE CREEK- Stainless Steel appliances!! Very open feel with the cathedral ceilings. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors on the deck off of the Great room!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3643 Reflections Lane have any available units?
3643 Reflections Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3643 Reflections Lane have?
Some of 3643 Reflections Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3643 Reflections Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Reflections Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Reflections Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3643 Reflections Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3643 Reflections Lane offer parking?
No, 3643 Reflections Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3643 Reflections Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Reflections Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Reflections Lane have a pool?
No, 3643 Reflections Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Reflections Lane have accessible units?
No, 3643 Reflections Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Reflections Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 Reflections Lane has units with dishwashers.
