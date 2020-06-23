3643 Reflections Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely Updated 2BD 2BTH near EAGLE CREEK- Stainless Steel appliances!! Very open feel with the cathedral ceilings. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors on the deck off of the Great room!!