Indianapolis, IN
3639 N Richelieu Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3639 N Richelieu Road

3639 Richelieu Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3639 Richelieu Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SCHEDULE A SHOWING at your convenience! https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791619?source=marketing - Three bedroom, one bath home available for rent!

(RLNE5803107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have any available units?
3639 N Richelieu Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3639 N Richelieu Road currently offering any rent specials?
3639 N Richelieu Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 N Richelieu Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 N Richelieu Road is pet friendly.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road offer parking?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not offer parking.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have a pool?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not have a pool.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have accessible units?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not have units with air conditioning.

