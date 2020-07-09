Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3639 N Richelieu Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3639 N Richelieu Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3639 N Richelieu Road
3639 Richelieu Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3639 Richelieu Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SCHEDULE A SHOWING at your convenience! https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791619?source=marketing - Three bedroom, one bath home available for rent!
(RLNE5803107)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have any available units?
3639 N Richelieu Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3639 N Richelieu Road currently offering any rent specials?
3639 N Richelieu Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 N Richelieu Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 N Richelieu Road is pet friendly.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road offer parking?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not offer parking.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have a pool?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not have a pool.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have accessible units?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 N Richelieu Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3639 N Richelieu Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College